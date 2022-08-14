UNICEF: Routine vaccination sees largest decrease in 30 years

A study says 25 million children missed out on crucial vaccines in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — In a July report, UNICEF and the WHO are sounding the alarm on declining vaccination rates.

The new data shows that 25 million children worldwide are missing out on crucial vaccines such as polio, measles and tetanus. This number marks the largest decrease in routine vaccinations in 30 years.

“There needs to be a lot of education about what this information means and then a lot of action pieces to make sure we correct this slide," Dr. Pia Fenimore, pediatrician with Lancaster General Health, said.

Dr. Fenimore says the report should serve as a call to action.

The study suggests that pandemic-related issues contributed to the decline in routine vaccinations.

While infant vaccinations remain high in Lancaster County, Dr. Fenimore says there’s a numbness to vaccine information among some parents.

“We have been feeding parents so much information about vaccines in the past couple of years," Dr. Fenimore said. "I think some parents have become a little bit overwhelmed and, therefore, have turned off to them.”

Dr. Fenimore hopes the report will serve as a reminder to local parents about the importance of keeping their children protected from diseases other than COVID-19.

“If there is polio in other countries, then it will be here," Dr. Fenimore said. "So, we need to make sure that our smallest citizens are covered for these illnesses.”

With the school year right around the corner, Dr. Fenimore says it’s the perfect time for parents to have conversations with their doctor about keeping their children’s vaccines up-to-date.