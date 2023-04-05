Trying out Tread House workouts

Participants come for the sweat and stay for the community engagement at Tread House. Learn all about their classes here!

LANCASTER, Pa. — FOX43 is in Downtown Lancaster to try Tread House’s daily workouts. We are here to show you everything you need to know to give it a try yourself!

“Tread House is an hour-long workout, and it’s class-based. So what you can expect is half the class being cardio, half the class being strength training,” said Megan Fessler-Mccarthy, founder and CEO of Tread House.

The strength portion is an 8-week program, where participants are able to build from lightweight, high repetitions, to heavy-weight, low repetitions over time.

On top of that, each day is also focused on a targeted muscle group that changes daily and allows for the body to rest in between sessions. It also helps you dictate which class may be best for you based on your goals.

The tread portion of class is based on the rate of perceived exertion. Fessler-Mccarthy also refers to this as the "talk test", which they scale from one to three during the treadmill pieces. One is the lower end of the scale, two would be the middle or hustle pace, then three is your all-out pace or sprint pace on the tread.

“Our motto here is all faces, all paces. So anybody can take this workout because you are able to dictate what the intensity level feels like in the moment, but you can also be reassured that you have that personal trainer there right by your side to make sure that you are going through this as safely and successfully for you,” said Fessler-Mccarthy.

Newcomers get their first class free, so sign up ahead of time online to claim your spot. Plan to arrive 15 minutes early to your first class to connect with the trainer on staff, and talk about your fitness journey and goals. During that 15 minutes, you'll also learn about the equipment and get a tour of the studio.

“Coming to a place like this actually pushes me. If I try to work out at home, it’s just a jog around the neighborhood. So, this is a good way to push myself further than I thought I could,” said Sara Shertzer, a Tread House participant.

Weston and Sara Shertzer workout together at Tread House when they can, and have notice several benefits of joining the gym.

“I have a lot more energy and I have a lot more patience for my children after I come here. because it’s something I can do for myself and yeah get my energy out and feel good about being healthy," said Sara Shertzer.

“Yeah, it definitely helps you have discipline and stay focused throughout the week. I feel more energized, I sleep better at night too,“ said Weston Shertzer.

They both also love the emphasis on community, something Fessler-Mccarthy has made a priority at Tread House.

“I think that it’s really special that people are making friends here. They are building relationships and getting to know their neighbor. Because there are a lot of like-minded individuals coming into this space that they typically wouldn’t meet anywhere else,” said Fessler-Mccarthy.

To sign up for your first class, click here.