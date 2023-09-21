"Tripledemic" threat: How to prepare for upcoming winter illnesses

According to experts, COVID-19, flu and RSV are expected to circulate more as the seasons change.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Medical experts are urging people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated, as we head into another respiratory virus season.

“It’s never easy to predict anything, especially a virus but with everything changing the past few years, people’s habits changing, it’s so hard to predict what this year will be like," said Dr. Christopher McCarty, family physician with WellSpan.

WellSpan and other health networks have seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Thankfully we haven’t seen anything like we saw in the first few years of the pandemic," said Dr. McCarty.

An updated COVID-19 booster has been approved and doctors are recommending that vaccine, along with an annual flu shot.

RSV is another threat, especially for the elderly and babies.

Two different vaccines are available for adults 60 and older.

“For our younger generation, it’s not a vaccine, but a monoclonal antibody that can be given to children, the recommendation is for children under 8 months," said Dr. McCarty.

Doctors say the most important thing is to take care of yourself and keep up good habits like handwashing, getting enough sleep, exercising and eating properly.

“If you are sick, stay home, especially if you have a job you can work virtually, it’s a great option," said Dr. McCarty. "We don’t want to spread RSV, COVID, or flu.”