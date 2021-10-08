How to treat swimmer's ear, with Dr. Sean Campbell

Dr. Sean Campbell joined FOX43 on Aug. 10 to discuss the symptoms and causes of as well as how to treat swimmer's ear.

YORK, Pa. — Swimmer's ear is an infection of the outer ear canal that runs from the eardrum to the outside of the head, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It can be caused by a number of things, such as putting fingers, cotton swabs, or other objects in your ears, and it commonly affects those who swim often, hence the nickname. The formal name is otitis externa.

According to Dr. Campbell, there is a difference between swimmer's ear and a regular, old ear infection.

With the former, water gets into the ear canal and causes the skin to break down, resulting in painful swelling. It affects children ages 4 to 13 most commonly. Middle ear infections, the most common kind, on the other hand, affect young children ages 5 and under most of the time.

Swimmer's ear is also typically much more painful and is treated with eardrops. Middle ear infections are typically treated with oral medication.

He says that what causes it is really swimming often, which kids do a lot of in the summer. In order to prevent it, Dr. Campbell says that using a rubbing alcohol and white vinegar mixture when a child gets out of the pool helps; the rubbing alcohol gets rid of the water and the white vinegar cuts down on bacteria.

"If you do that, you should be able to prevent swimmer's ear," he said.