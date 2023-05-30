GeneSight test offers doctors help with treating depression | Health Smart

GeneSight is a test that analyzes how your DNA may affect medication outcomes.

YORK, Pa. — A simple cheek swab claims to give patients an individualized look at which medications are best suited for their mental health, based on their DNA.

"There may be an issue where genetically their body is not clinically responding," said Dr. Theresa Burick. "They can be a hyper-metabolizer or under-metabolizer, or maybe that drug just isn't right for them," she said.

She uses the GeneSight test at her Mechanicsburg practice Burick Center for Health & Wellness.

Dr. Burick uses the test to helps patients like Abby Immoden, who has struggled with anxiety and depression for as long as she can remember.

"All of the drugs I had tried in the past were not a good fit for my DNA," Immoden said.

A swab of her cheek was sent to a lab, where a computer analyzed her DNA and created a list of which medications are best for her.

"Every single medicine that she had tried before was on the no-no list," said Dr. Burick.

It showed only two medications being a proper fit to treat her condition, neither of which she had tried. Dr. Burick says tests like GeneSight are important because with each medication a patient tries that doesn't work, their chance for remission goes down significantly.

"It may really change the life and course of somebody's depression if we at least know how to manage it," Dr. Burick said.

After trying one of the two medications on the GeneSight list, Immoden says she's gotten her life back.

"It went really well. I had virtually no side effects that I can think of," she said.

The FDA has not yet approved GeneSight, but Dr. Burick says the proof is in her patients.

"The results have been amazing and really not only life altering, but life saving," she said.

Immoden agrees.

"I'm at my best that I've been in a long time and I'm so thankful... so thankful," Immoden said happily.

Dr. Burick says Medicare covers the cost of GeneSight and most private insurances cover some of the cost as well.