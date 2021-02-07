Backed by science: Tread House gym in Lancaster brings the hype

Tread House in Lancaster is helping people lose weight without all the added pressure. The owner says you'll come for the fitness and stay for the community.

LANCASTER, Pa. — For most people, working out isn't their favorite thing to do. But for one female gym owner in Lancaster, fun is one of their core values.

Tread House is a unique science-based gym that the owner says stands out from all the rest.

For the owner and founder of Tread House, Megan Fessler-McCarthy, it's all about the hype. Waking up, showing up, holding yourself accountable, all while cheering on others.

“It’s so important to bring energy and have an atmosphere that is just lit up, so you can do things that get you out of your comfort zone because that’s how magic happens," Fessler-McCarthy said.

Tread House initially opened right before the pandemic but had to physically close their doors to members shortly after. Now, they are back up and operating again in-person.

"This past year fitness has been an outlet in more ways than just physical. It creates a space that is feeling like you can truly forget about everything else going on and focus on you, get your emotions out, and be your best self," she said.

Part of what motivates her are her two boys at home. She says she wants to be here as long as possible, so they are her "why."

Fitness and a little competition is nothing new for Megan. She graduated from James Maddison University (JMU) with a degree in Kinesiology, which helped build the foundation of her business.

The classes are designed to prevent injury, she said. They are set up targeting certain muscle groups throughout the week so members know ahead of time what they'll be signing up for. Megan says for example, on Mondays they target chest and triceps, on Tuesdays they target the lower body, Thursday is core, and so on.

"I feel like one of the biggest things with having exercise in your life, is you really need to enjoy what you are doing because if you don’t even enjoy it, you’re not going to take the time to make it a priority in your day," Fessler-McCarthy said.

Megan says her combined science, top-notch equipment, and a "feel good" experience will leave you sweating and tired, but you'll be coming back for more.

She also said it's the community aspect of people cheering you on throughout the entire class that really pushes you. It's something that stuck with Andrew Porter, who is one of their original members.

Since working out at Tread House, Porter has lost 80 pounds! He said sometimes he's curious who designed the workout for the day, because he often wants to yell at them for how challenging it was. Regardless, he said he works hard and always feels fantastic after a class.

"I feel a lot better than when I came in which is pretty much the case every time I come in here," he said.

When you walk into Tread House you'll see motivating words painted up on the wall. Megan explained: "We have "goat" so, you’re the "greatest of all time," you could be "rock star," you could be "savage."

"Maybe you’re not feeling like today’s the day but once the music starts playing, and people are around you, and that energy is in the room, sometimes we just ask you to go for it," she said. "'Why not today' is kind of like the thing to say; they show up and we want to recognize that."

Part of holding yourself accountable at Tread House is having to pre-book your classes. Megan said it's like having an appointment for yourself, so you have to show up for yourself and the people around you.

You can learn more about Tread House and their classes online.