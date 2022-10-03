Check your fridge for this Trader Joe's chicken salad recall

The salad dressing, specifically, might contain hard plastic.

WASHINGTON — Those with Trader Joe's' Crunchy Slaw in their fridge, take note.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a health alert for the brand's 12-ounce plastic packages, specifically those with a use-by date of "03/09/22, 03/10/22, 03/11/22, or 03/12/22 printed on the label." Trader Joe's has recalled the product.

The affected items were shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. They bear the establishment number “P-6247” inside the USDA mark of inspection.