Wolf: Vaccine is strategy to fight COVID-19, not shutdowns

The Wolf administration has no plans to attempt new mitigation measures or vaccine mandates in response to the contagious Omicron variant.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Wolf administration says it has no plans to pursue another COVID-19 emergency declaration, or attempt new statewide mitigation measures or vaccine mandates in response to the omicron variant.

The highly contagious strain of the coronavirus is spreading quickly and overloading Pennsylvania hospitals.

Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter says the state is “not considering further mitigation at this time,” but is moving to support hospitals hit by staffing shortages and a wave of COVID-19 patients.

Governor Tom Wolf told KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh vaccines are his administration’s primary strategy for fighting COVID-19.