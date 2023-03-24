Three variations on the glute bridge with ball | FOX43 FitMinute

A twist on a classic barre and Pilates move, the glute bridge with ball will strengthen the core and lower body!

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In this week's FOX43 FitMinute Susannah Gillespie, personal trainer at the York JCC puts a twist on a classic barre and Pilates move.

We have three versions of the glute bridge with a ball, that will help to target your legs, your core, and your glutes!

“It is really a glute bridge, so lifting your hips off the floor and pressing your feet downward. It’s going to really open up through the I.T. area, stretch out the quads and really strengthen the hamstrings and the glutes,” explained Gillespie.

All you will need to do the three versions of the move is a mat, a large ball, and a wall to help support you. Rep count is totally up to the participant, but Gillespie says to strive for muscle fatigue. In her classes, that means doing as many reps as possible!

The first move is a standard baseline bridge with your feet flat and planted on the ball. You will lift and lower your body for as many reps as you can.

The second movement begins at the top of the bridge. Lift your glutes to the top of the bridge and instead of rolling back down, pause and open your knees out to the side. From there close to center and then roll down to the floor.

The last move may tap into your flexibility, so bear with us!

Plant one foot firmly on the ball, and then extend the opposite leg up and back towards your face. How far back your leg goes, is highly dependent on how flexible you are, so do your best! Be sure to balance out the movement on both sides with equal amounts of reps.

Give the move a try and let us know what you think!