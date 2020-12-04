There won't be new emojis in 2021 due to coronavirus.

The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit that oversees emoji standards and is responsible for new releases, said it's delaying its new batch of emojis by six months.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a hit at emojis.

The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit that oversees emoji standards and is responsible for new releases, said it's delaying its new batch of emojis by six months from March to September 2021 because of fallouts from coronavirus.

Emojis are typically approved in January before they're available across devices in September, the Consortium said, which means iPhone and Android users won't see new emojis in 2021.

"Under the current circumstances we've heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date," Mark Davis, president of the Consortium, said in a statement.