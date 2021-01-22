Teen creates mobile game 'COVID Invaders' to relieve vaccine anxiety

In the game, you are the vaccine with 30 seconds to destroy as much of the virus as possible.

Two months ago, a 16-year-old was recommend to build something that helps show that the COVID-19 vaccine isn't that scary.

Josh Ternyak thought creating a game would be a good option. He never built one before but has been coding since 11.

He put his skills to the test, working with a professional designer and focusing on mobile optimization to ensure people could play on their cellphones.

Ternyak of Plymouth, Minnesota is now the creator of COVID Invaders. A game that is playable on the browser of your computer or smartphone. You play as the coronavirus vaccine with 30 seconds to destroy as much of the virus as possible.

“I got a few emails from parents saying that their kids love the game because it makes the vaccine less scary," said Ternyak.

He says over 5,000 people have played the game. It has also found its way to Pennsylvania. Ternyak says several people from the state who played COVID Invaders thought he should spread the word about the game so everyone can play.

He says his idea to develop the game was inspired by his friend, Roman Peysakhovich.

Ternyak says he hopes people will look at the vaccine as a positive innovation of society after playing.

“Many people are like negative and like worried about the vaccine and of course it’s something to worry about, but it’s also important to have fun and and just kinda’ enjoy the moments," said Ternyak. "And, also just celebrate that we can actually do a vaccine cause like 100 years ago, we wouldn’t be able to so fast.”