The American Heart Association says this Taylor Swift song is good for CPR

The American Heart Association announced that Taylor Swift's 2019 hit, "The Man," has the perfect tempo to perform hands-only CPR, at 110 beats per minute.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taylor Swift is making headlines across the country as a part of her "Eras Tour."

At the time that she is most top of mind for many, the American Heart Association took the opportunity to announce that her 2019 song, "The Man," is the right tempo for doing hands-only CPR to.

The song has 110 beats per minute, and the American Heart Association says songs between 100 and 120 beats per minute are appropriate to keep the right rhythm for CPR.

