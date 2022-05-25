Talking with kids about the Texas tragedy

After Tuesday's massacre, many parents are wondering what to say to their children.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — By now, most of us have heard about the 19 children and two adults who were killed after the shooting at an elementary school in Texas. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde raises a lot of questions from people of all ages.

"The kids are going to get exposure to it whether it's on social media, at school, from friends on the bus," said Dr. Tawnya Meadows, a pediatric psychologist at Geisinger.

Dr. Meadows says that when talking with your children about traumatic events like this, do not ignore it; it's best coming from you. The type of conversation you have with your children will depend on their age. Talks with young children may be brief. She says to start with simple information and reassurances that their homes and schools are safe.

"Reminding them of when, 'Hey, remember when I wanted to bring cupcakes to your school for your birthday, and I had to ring the bell, wait permission, and give identification?' And just reminding them of the everyday things that they probably aren't aware of that are there to protect them at school," Dr. Meadows said.

Dr. Meadows says older children are more vocal when asking questions.

"Giving them reassurance that 'I didn't even think about that.' 'That's a good question.' 'I don't know, maybe we can find the answer to that,' or 'This is complicated, there might not be an answer to this,'" Dr. Meadows said.

High school students may have stronger opinions about this.

"You just want to role model. It's OK to have feelings; everyone is going to have different sets of feelings. With kids, strong emotions are going to be influenced by the people that surround them, so other students, parents, and teachers around them," Dr. Meadows said.

Dr. Meadows also advises parents to limit children's exposure, as it could increase anxiety and insecurity.