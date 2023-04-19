Take Qigong to the next level with a table session

Looking to heal burnout in a more one-on-one setting? The HRart Center in York has just the class!

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 has tried Qigong before, but it's time to take it to the next level by doing one of the HRart Center’s table sessions!

“Everybody feels something different. So it’s really interesting at the end of it, when we get to have that conversation to see what people feel versus what I felt," said Melissa Ural, workplace energy expert at the HRart Center.

Table sessions at the HRart Center are designed to create a one-on-one energy management experience.

They can be especially helpful for those that may not be comfortable cultivating on their own or in a group setting.

The session begins with a 15-minute discussion with your practitioner to get to know you, your health history, and any stress points in the body. Then you'll head to the table and the expert does the rest!

“It’s that communication and trust between the person the practitioner and the client, just making sure that they feel comfortable the whole time. You can talk [or] you don’t have to talk. What we want is to have that experience that gives you the most healing for you,” Ural said.

At the end, the practitioner breaks down the session, talking about specific visions or feelings that may have popped up. The practitioner also may provide additional exercises that can be done in free time or at home to continue the healing.

“So you let me take some of that energy. I think there were nerves because I could feel you close off sometimes. But then you would open back up and allow,” Ural said.

Attending these sessions every two to three weeks can help in reducing burnout and stress in our everyday lives, especially for those who may not realize they are burning the candle at both ends.

“The end goal for this is to create balance and for people to get to know who they are and where they may be holding things in that they are not aware of,” Ural said.

They offer 30, 60, and 90-minute sessions that you can attend alongside general drop-in Qigong classes. It's just required that you sign up at least 24 hours in advance online.