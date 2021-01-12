Always craving sugar? Here are some symptoms of hyperglycemia | Health Smart

Desiring that can of soda can be normal, but your body could always be trying to tell you something.

YORK, Pa. — There's a good chance you or someone you know frequently craves sugar.

While some of that is normal, if you're always wanting something sweet, it could signal hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar. Having the condition can cause weight gain, which many of us have dealt with throughout the pandemic.

GIANT Nutritionist Mary Robinson says hyperglycemia is when there is too much sugar in the blood because the body lacks enough insulin. Often associated with diabetes, it can also be caused by poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle.

"Over time, if our bodies are constantly in a state of high blood sugar, it can lead to weight gain," Robinson said.

She says it can cause you to rack on those extra pounds, because when you eat food that quickly heightens your blood sugar, it crashes just as fast, and you end up hungry again and tend to overeat.

"In particular, foods that are high in simple carbohydrates or refined carbs can increase our blood sugar even more," she said. This is why balance is key, she says.

"Fiber and protein help to stabilize that blood sugar so when we have those carbs, it tends to increase but protein and fiber can help stabilize that," she explained. "Fiber from whole grains, are especially beneficial."

So how do you know if you have the condition?

"You might be a little bit more thirsty and actually frequently urinate as well...you kind of feel off; it could be dizziness, and it really depends on the individual," she said.

Blurred vision, fruity smelling breath, fatigue, and frequent headaches are also indicators that your blood sugar could be too high.

Robinson says if you don't have diabetes and have any of these signs or symptoms, call your doctor today.