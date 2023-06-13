Stroke rehabilitation proves vital to recovery | Health Smart

Doctors say intensive rehabilitation should be provided to stroke patients as soon as possible.

YORK, Pa. — Strokes are the number five killer of all Americans and a leading cause of long-term adult disability.

Thanks to rehabilitation, there can be life and hope after a stroke.

Esther Bier, of Carlisle, is proof. The simple task of walking up steps was a challenge for her after she had a stroke.

"They taught me to get in and out of a car, and I went 'wow, this is great, okay,'" said Bier about her time at UPMC.

There are a wide range of complications that can arise post-stroke. A stroke is the leading cause of serious long-term disability and reduces mobility in more than half of those 65 and older.

Research shows in-patient stroke rehab is incredibly beneficial to stroke survivors because of the team approach and intensive therapy.

Researchers have found that people who participate in a focused stroke rehabilitation program perform better than most people who don't have stroke rehabilitation. Depending on the parts of your brain affected by the stroke, rehab can help with movement, speech, strength and daily living skills. Stroke rehabilitation can help you regain independence and improve your quality of life.

UPMC offers the latest rehabilitative treatments using the most up-to-date technology at convenient locations throughout central Pennsylvania. Dr. Jordan Klein of UPMC Carlisle talked to FOX43 about the benefits of stroke rehabilitation.

"Patients do better physically and mentally and have an easier time transitioning back to their home into a new normal level of functioning," he said.

Dr. Klein helps patients like Bier.

"We make sure each patient has the right physical, occupational and sometimes speech therapy available to them to help them succeed in their own deficits," Dr. Klein said.

For Bier, that meant speech and occupational therapy.

"I can use my left side better because it was more on the left side," she explained.

Every stroke patient's journey is different. Dr. Klein says the average stay in a rehab hospital is about 10 days.

"I'm walking much better. I think I wouldn't be progressing as I am now," Bier said.