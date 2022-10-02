Stomach flu outbreak in Upper Dauphin Area School District

Upper Dauphin Area School District's elementary and middle schools will operate virtually on Feb. 11 due to a stomach flu outbreak.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Dauphin Area School District's (UDASD) elementary and middle schools will be holding virtual classes on Feb. 11 due to a stomach flu outbreak.

The district is working with both the Pa. Department of Health, along with other public safety agencies to determine the preliminary cause of the illness.

According to the district, there were rumors circulating on social media on what was causing the outbreak and UDASD conducted several tests in response.

The school tested the air quality for carbon monoxide and other issues, all which came back negative.

Initial tests of the school's water quality indicated normal levels and additional tests are being run to rule out water contamination.

Concerns over the district's food quality have also been ruled out, since not everyone ate school lunches or the same food or drink item(s) on the days in question, according to UDASD.

"Additional testing related to the preliminary cause is being conducted by the Department of Health," the district said.