Heat exhaustion symptoms to look out for during this week's heat wave

YORK, Pa. — We’re amid the dog days of summer—the hottest, most humid time of year. With extreme temperatures expected this week, here are some things to know about heat-related illness.

Just one hour outside in the sun can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Experts suggest limiting your time outdoors.

“The main thing is to get out of the heat quickly," Dr. Valda Crowder, site director of emergency medicine at UPMC Community General Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg told FOX43. "It’s okay if you’re feeling warm for short periods of time, but you need to actually move into a cool space, particularly if you’re exercising. You really don’t want to be exercising between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.”

The main difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is that heat exhaustion signals the body’s core temperature is above normal, while heat stroke can lead to organ damage.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Headache

Dizziness or fainting

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Fast, weak pulse

Weakness or muscle cramps

Excessive thirst

If this happens to you or a family member, doctors say to find a cool air-conditioned place, drink water, take a cold shower, or use a cold compress to cool down.

Symptoms of heat stroke:

Headache

Confusion or delirium

May lose consciousness

No sweating/dry skin

Hot, red skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid heart rate

Body temperature above 104 degrees

Heat stroke is considered a medical emergency. If someone you know is experiencing it, call 911. You can apply cold compresses to the body, but do not give fluids.

Staying hydrated is always essential, but even more so when you’re sweating.

“What happens is you get hot, your blood vessels dilate and they get bigger, and you’re also sweating and you’re losing fluids," Dr. Crowder explained. "So the vessel is getting bigger and it has less going through it. Hydration is really important during this time period.”

If you’re spending a whole day outside in severe heat, experts recommend drinking eight to 16 bottles of water. Water that is room temperature or alkaline absorbs into the body faster for immediate hydration.

Lancaster County is offering cooling centers for older adults who have no access to air conditioning.

