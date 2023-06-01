Starting off strong in 2023

It's not too late to start your New Year's Resolution. If your goal was to get fit in 2023, Newswatch 16 got some tips from the experts at a gym near Clarks Summit.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Barbara Moody and Jen Cicotta can tell you the buddy system works.

Working out with your friend isn't only more fun; it keeps you honest.

"If I don't show up, I hear about it all day long," Moody said.

"We work together, too," Cicotta said. "So guaranteed that when I get to the office, she'll definitely hear about it."

They've been holding each other accountable for four years now at Body Blueprint in South Abington Township.

But they still remember starting out was hard.

Patty Beck does too. She wants the newbies at the gym to feel supported and not intimidated.

"I was in their shoes. I walked in here, saw people doing those pull-ups, and I was like, 'I can't do that.'"

Now, she can.

"[The trainers] motivate you to do better and to do things you never thought you could do."

"The greatest thing about coming here is that nobody is judging you," Angela Montagna said. "Everybody is encouraging you. If you have to modify an exercise or just need an extra breather, everybody is saying, 'okay, that's fine, get right back on it.'"

If the first work-week of 2023 has come and gone without you stepping foot in a gym, owner and head trainer, Christie Estadt says you're not alone.

"A lot of people tend to procrastinate. That first week back, it's rough. You're getting back into work, routines, and school, so don't beat yourself up if you didn't come in that first week. There's also a second week. There's also a third week! You know this is for life. This isn't just for one week."

Estadt says the key is to keep your goals sustainable.

The same goes for healthy eating habits.

Taylor Schirra is Body Blueprint's in-house dietician.

"Rather than trying to restrict yourself or cut something out, those aren't actually possible in the long-term," Schirra said. "So you want to do something that's going to actually fit your lifestyle, and you can actually keep for a long period of time. Keep your inner body healthy, so your outer body can also be healthy."

In the spirit of the buddy system, Body Blueprint is offering a deal right now if you sign up with a partner.

