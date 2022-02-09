Staff strike at nursing homes

Workers at facilities owned by Priority Healthcare hit the picket lines Friday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's day one of the strike for nursing home staff at 14 facilities across the state, including four here in our area.

At the Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre, dozens of people have signs in hand and have been picketing since 6 a.m. Friday.

Union representatives say some facilities in our area reached tentative agreements ahead of the strike date, but others, like the Gardens at Wyoming Valley and the Gardens at East Mountain in Luzerne County, are on the picket lines.

Both facilities are owned by Priority Healthcare. Staff demand better wages, health care benefits, and better working conditions.

Union reps say negotiations started Thursday morning and ended in the early morning hours on Friday with no progress. No additional bargaining sessions are on the table.