How to spot a stroke with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on May 24 to discuss the warning signs of a stroke, and how women specifically can be more aware of them.

Strokes, and specifically women having strokes, is the topic of conversation in the chicks' latest podcast episode, "B.E. F.A.S.T: Spot a Stroke."

"B.E. F.A.S.T." stands for balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, and time -- all things that begin to be affected when a person is having a stroke.

Women reportedly die from strokes more often than men, but they don't tend to be taught how to properly identify the warning signs, sometimes costing them their lives. Posteraro and Perry spoke with Donna Reed, a stroke survivor, to learn how to bridge this gender and health divide.

