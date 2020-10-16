Spina Bifida awareness month: reducing risk with folic acid

Annette Ott of York County is making it her mission to educate more women about the crippling birth defect

YORK, Pa. — October is Spina Bifida awareness month, a chance to bring to light the most common permanently disabling birth defect in our country. The condition affects more than 160,000 people in the United States.

Annette Ott of York County gave birth to twin girls 27 years ago. One of them, her daughter Kaleigh, was born with Spina Bifida, but was actually very lucky. "Her lesion is very low, so it's the lowest level at the spine, so her affects are paralysis of the bowel and bladder and then some lower extremity issues. She is one of the lucky ones because most children born with spina bifida are wheelchair bound," Ott said.

Spina Bifida occurs when a baby's neural tube fails to develop or close properly. In fact, the literal meaning of the name is split spine. No two cases are the same and the severity depends on everything from the size of the opening to the location of the spine. There's no known cause, but there is a preventative measure you can take: literally, and by mouth: folic acid.

"I wish I would have known about folic acid not that folic acid will eliminate every case of spina bifida but it has been found to prevent it in many cases," Ott said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics states in part quote, "Studies have demonstrated that folic acid supplementation can prevent 50% or more of Neural tube defects such as Spina Bifida. The AAP endorses the United States Public Health Service recommendation that all women capable of becoming pregnant consume 400 micrograms of folic acid daily to prevent neural tube defects," end quote.

When you start taking it, though, is crucial.

"Spina Bifida occurs the first four weeks after conception so in most cases, before you know you are pregnant, it's already happened," Ott said.

In other words, you have to take it *before trying to conceive. It's something the Spina Bifida Association says is not always that simple, because half of all pregnancies in the US are unplanned. They now urge all women to take the vitamin every day during childbearing years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that women with a previous tubal defect pregnancy increase their intake of the vitamin from 400 to 4,000 micrograms at least one month before conception and continuing throughout the first trimester.