Skin safety: Preventing sneaky sunburns before summer

Sunburns sneak up on a lot of people this time of year because the milder weather hides the fact that the sun's rays are just as strong as they are in August.

YORK, Pa. — Although Pennsylvanians are still eagerly awaiting the start of summer, the sun is out in full force now.

Its rays are at a similar angle now to what they will be in August, meaning that sunburn is very possible. The milder May weather often disguises how strong the sun is, and burns can sneak up on people who mistakenly think they don't need the SPF just yet.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen with WellSpan Health gave tips on protecting your skin year-round and practicing sun safety for babies.

The best way to prevent sun-related injuries, she says, is to simply stay out of it. Dr. Moopen recommends avoiding the sun—if possible—between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

That ultraviolet light is what you want to avoid to prevent burns and other sun-related illnesses like skin cancer or eye diseases.

"That's the peak UV time," Dr. Moopen said. "There are clothes that are UPF rated—those are good. Anything that's like long sleeve, that covers most, that is long, flowy and dense so it's not letting the UV light in."

If being out in the sun is inevitable, the best way to protect yourself is to cover up. The physician reminds everyone to pay extra attention to their head, ears, cheeks and shoulders. These are sensitive areas that often get missed when getting dressed to go outside or applying sunscreen in a rush.

When it comes to sunscreen, Dr. Moopen says to use one with a minimum SPF rating of 15. Having an SPF of 15-50 is the sweet spot.

"Over 50 [SPF] there's really not much difference between protection," Dr. Moopen said.

She recommends reapplying every two to three hours, or more often if you've been swimming, sweating or otherwise wiping off the protectant.

Dr. Moopen says there's no reason to limit the length of time you spend outside, but to make sure you stay protected from the sun and hydrated.

Water, or fruit juice for kids, is best for hydration. Headaches and dizziness can be signs that you do not have enough liquid in your body.

When it comes to protecting babies from the harmful sun rays, Dr. Moopen says avoidance is best. She recommends using clothing, umbrellas, stroller shades and other physical barriers to keep the sun away from babies, especially those younger than 6 months old.

"Keep in mind that cement, snow, clouds—they all reflect UV, so you want to be in the shade as much as you possibly can," the physician said.

When you do get the inevitable sunburn, hydration is once again your friend. Staying cool and hydrated will help the sunburn heal. Cool compresses, aloe vera, vitamin E, Tylenol and Motrin can also help treat the painful symptoms of the burn.