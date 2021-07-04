People share tips, thank healthcare workers on World Health Day

People have taken to Twitter today to share their tips on how to live a healthy life, and to thank healthcare workers for their service.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2020 and shows how local people thanked healthcare workers at the beginning of the pandemic outbreak in the United States.

Today is World Health Day, and if there's one thing we've all learned in the past year or so, it's that taking care of our mental health is just as important as taking care of our physical health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unfathomable loss - the loss of jobs, friends, life milestones, and lives. It has taken its toll on everyone, and more than ever, people are paying attention to caring for themselves.

People from across the world have taken to Twitter today to share their tips on how to live a healthy life, and to thank healthcare workers for their time serving their respective communities this past year.

Below are some of the tips and messages that have been shared online today.

This man encouraged people to get outdoors:

Walk in the forest and stay healthy. Take this mantra on #WorldHealthDay.

This woman stressed the importance of taking a minute to slow down:

Today is world health day.

So take a moment to check in with yourself.

Check in with your habits.

Be more aware.

Be more mindful.



This body is the only one you have. Let’s take good care of it. 🥰🙏🏽 #worldhealthday



This body is the only one you have. Let's take good care of it. 🥰🙏🏽 #worldhealthday

X Ana

This woman thanked healthcare workers personally:

Thank you to all of our healthcare workers who continually work hard everyday. #WorldHealthDay #HealthcareHeroes

Congressman James E. Clyburn, majority whip in the U.S. House of Representatives, noted the milestone of the second World Health Day during the global pandemic:

Today is the second #WorldHealthDay during the global coronavirus pandemic.



We must fight to bring the pandemic to an end everywhere in the world and work to ensure all have equitable access to the health care they need to maintain happy, healthy lives.

The UN World Food Programme said that it's more important than ever to thank healthcare workers today:

Today is #WorldHealthDay!🩺🌍



Now more than ever before, we should all take a minute to say THANK YOU to the brave and dedicated health workers working tirelessly to keep us safe during the #COVID19 pandemic.



🔁 to spread the 💙 pic.twitter.com/EbgytM31Ii — World Food Programme (@WFP) April 7, 2021