People share tips, thank healthcare workers on World Health Day

Today is World Health Day, and if there's one thing we've all learned in the past year or so, it's that taking care of our mental health is just as important as taking care of our physical health.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unfathomable loss - the loss of jobs, friends, life milestones, and lives. It has taken its toll on everyone, and more than ever, people are paying attention to caring for themselves.
People from across the world have taken to Twitter today to share their tips on how to live a healthy life, and to thank healthcare workers for their time serving their respective communities this past year.
Below are some of the tips and messages that have been shared online today.
This man encouraged people to get outdoors:
This woman stressed the importance of taking a minute to slow down:
This woman thanked healthcare workers personally:
Congressman James E. Clyburn, majority whip in the U.S. House of Representatives, noted the milestone of the second World Health Day during the global pandemic:
The UN World Food Programme said that it's more important than ever to thank healthcare workers today:
Many other messages stressed the importance of coming together to defeat COVID-19.