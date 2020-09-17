Managing chronic pain in National Pain Awareness Month

The U.S. Pain foundation says more than 50 million people suffer from chronic pain, but 75% don't deal with is like they should because of insurance costs.

September is Pain Awareness Month. In preparing for the month, the U.S. Pain Foundation launched a survey with Sunbeam that found nearly 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from some sort of chronic pain. But, one of the biggest problems in relieving that pain is insurance concerns.

"More than 75% of people say that has prevented them from getting the care they need," lifestyle expert Kia Malone said. "And even if they have insurance, more than half said that high co-pays prevented them from seeking help."

More than $635 billion is spent on medical bills each year, according to the study. Many people rely on pain management at home to handle their chronic pain. Things like walking, stretching and heat treatments.

In the study, Sunbeam noted their hot and cold therapies, along with other devices people can use to handle their pain.

Also to battle chronic pain, the U.S. Pain Foundation launched a new website where you can enter in your problems to create a custom plan to share with your provider.

Doctors and experts agree, don't ignore your chronic pain, even in the COVID-19 era.

"Don't wait," Malone said. "There are treatment options available to you. Don't be afraid to get the help that you need."