Senators to host blood drive with Central PA Blood Bank

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Senators are teaming up with the Central PA Blood Bank for a Blood Drive in the Senators home clubhouse at FNB Field on Friday, August 14th from 9 am – 5 pm.

Details:

Covid-19 Antibody Testing available in August with each successful blood donation

We strongly suggest you schedule an appointment to donate blood. *appointments help us improve your donation experience

Walk-ins are welcome, however, donors with appointments will be taken first and this may result in significant wait time.

Masks are required

If you aren't wearing a mask, we will provide one for you.

To schedule an appointment call: 1-800-771-0059 OR sign up here:

https://donate.717giveblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/32284

Please park in the North Parking Lot on City Island and follow the signs to donate

FREE COVID-19 Antibody testing

Choice of a Harrisburg Senators Hat or Drawstring Bag & a blood donor t-shirt for everyone giving at this challenging time