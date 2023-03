Dr. Vinitha Moopen with WellSpan Health discussed how to minimize your exposure and symptoms of seasonal allergies.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Temperatures have varied between warm and cool the past month.

However, despite the past cool couple of weeks, some trees have started flowering and plants are sprouting again.

On FOX43 Morning News, Dr. Vinitha Moopen with WellSpan Health discussed how to minimize your exposure and symptoms of seasonal allergies.

Check it out in the clip above.