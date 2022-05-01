Safeway recalls Dole Chicken Caesar salads, FSIS says

The salads were mislabeled and did not indicate allergens included in the kit.

WASHINGTON — If you recently bought a Dole Chicken Caesar Salad at a Safeway grocery store labeled for use by May 5 do not eat it.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a statement Monday that the ready-to-eat salads produced on April 19 are being recalled because they were misbranded and did not indicate allergens included in the kit.

The salads come with anchovies, egg and wheat which are considered allergens. The FSIS says that the recall came after an investigation from a customer's complaint about the incorrect ingredients labeled on the product. However, so far there have been no reports of sickness or adverse reactions from the product.

Affected salads were mailed to Safeway retailers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

People who are concerned about possible illnesses should contact their healthcare provider. If you have one of these salads in your fridge, the FSIS urges you to throw it away.