Rite Aid hiring more employees and adding new program and measures during COVID-19 pandemic

Rite Aid will hire 5,000 associates for full and part-time roles to meet increased demands with positions including cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates, according to a news release.

Rite Aid has also rolled out a new hero program to recognize its associates who are providing important and essential services to communities across the country during these unprecedented times, with benefits including:

Increase of $2 per hour for hourly associates through at least May 2

Bonus of $1,000 for current retail store management

Associate discount will increase to 35 percent through at least the end of April.

"Pandemic Pay" policy to ensure compensation for any associates impacted by COVID-19

In addition, Rite Aid is implementing new measures to best support customers and minimize risks in its stores, including:

Launching RediClinic@Home, a virtual health program to connect patients to RediClinic clinicians through virtual care video visits in select markets

senior shopping hour from 9 – 10 a.m. to limit exposure of aged 60+ customers Expanded in-store social distancing procedures, such as marking floor areas near pharmacy and front end counters to ensure 6-foot separation

Plexiglas shields to be installed at pharmacy and front end counters to provide additional protection for associates and customers

Under Gov. Wolf's stay-at-home order, residents may go to a pharmacy or visit their doctor.