Rite Aid hiring more employees and adding new program and measures during COVID-19 pandemic

Rite Aid will hire 5,000 associates for full and part-time roles to meet increased demands with positions including cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates, according to a news release.
Rite Aid has also rolled out a new hero program to recognize its associates who are providing important and essential services to communities across the country during these unprecedented times, with benefits including:
- Increase of $2 per hour for hourly associates through at least May 2
- Bonus of $1,000 for current retail store management
- Associate discount will increase to 35 percent through at least the end of April.
- “Pandemic Pay” policy to ensure compensation for any associates impacted by COVID-19
In addition, Rite Aid is implementing new measures to best support customers and minimize risks in its stores, including:
- Launching RediClinic@Home, a virtual health program to connect patients to RediClinic clinicians through virtual care video visits in select markets
- A designated senior shopping hour from 9 – 10 a.m. to limit exposure of aged 60+ customers
- Expanded in-store social distancing procedures, such as marking floor areas near pharmacy and front end counters to ensure 6-foot separation
- Plexiglas shields to be installed at pharmacy and front end counters to provide additional protection for associates and customers
Under Gov. Wolf's stay-at-home order, residents may go to a pharmacy or visit their doctor.
The order will last at least through April 30.