Report: Pa. hospitals seeing higher death rates from common ailments

As more patients are hospitalized with Covid, RSV and the flu, a new report shows more Pennsylvanians are dying from other health conditions.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More people are dying from some common illnesses in Pennsylvania hospitals, according to an independent state agency.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council's annual "Hospital Performance Report" compares statistics from 2021 to data collected in 2016, showing an increase in mortality rate for lung blood clots, kidney failure and diabetes.

The three biggest increases were in patients treated for respiratory failure, heart attack and a blood infection commonly known as sepsis.

In 2016, 8.8% of people treated for sepsis in Pennsylvania hospitals died, a number that rose by more than two percentage points to 10.9% in 2021. Heart attack deaths rose by 1.5% in that span and respiratory failure deaths increased by 0.8%, according to the report.

While many hospitals in South Central PA saw sepsis mortality remain steady or decrease, the report shows the death rate at UPMC Pinnacle Hospitals and WellSpan Chambersburg was significantly higher than expected in 2021.

The report shows UPMC Pinnacle also saw a significantly higher than expected mortality rate from respiratory failure last year.

In response to the report, WellSpan Health submitted this statement to FOX 43:

At WellSpan Health, we strive for exceptional, patient-centered care in every instance. The PHC4 data in this report relates to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Franklin County and WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital were disproportionally impacted by an influx of COVID-19 patients. WellSpan Health has an award winning sepsis prevention program as is noted in the Eisenberg Patient Safety & Quality achievement, issued by the Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum and we continue to expand that effort in improving sepsis mortality rates at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital with a team that is constantly evaluating our processes and protocols. We are always focused on ensuring these improvements lead to the best outcomes and experience for our patients, something they have come to expect from WellSpan Health.