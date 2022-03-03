Red Cross teams up with Fanatics to encourage Americans to donate

The American Red Cross teamed up with Fanatics to offer anyone who donates through the end of March a chance to win a trip to an MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The American Red Cross has partnered with Fanatics to offer citizens an incentive for donating blood, platelets, or plasma through the end of March.

Those who donate through March 31 will receive a $10 Fanatics e-gift card and a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, California.

The winning package includes: two tickets to 2022 MLB All-Star Saturday, the 2022 Home Run Derby, and the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, as well as roundtrip airfare to Los Angeles, four night hotel accommodations (July 16 to 20), and a $750 gift card for those extra expenses.

Those interested can schedule a blood, platelet, or plasma donation on American Red Cross's website by clicking here.