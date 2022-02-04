State Department of Health recalls 500 medicinal marijuana vape products

The affected products contain ingredients not approved for inhalation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Dept. of Health says.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday it is recalling certain medical marijuana vape products that it says contain ingredients not approved for inhalation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"The Department recently conducted a statewide review of all vaporized medical marijuana products containing added ingredients," the Department of Health said. "After finishing this review, the Department has determined that certain vaporized medical marijuana products containing some added ingredients have not been approved for inhalation by the United States Food and Drug Administration."

The department said that while some of the added ingredients may be considered safe in other non-inhaled products, it is issuing the recall because "patient safety is the top priority of the Medical Marijuana Program."

The mandatory recall affects 500 vape products.

The lists of affected products and added ingredients are posted on the Department of Health's website at www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov.