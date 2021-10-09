Doctors are creating stock exemptions for mask mandate sparking reaction from health experts and locals

The push comes after much frustration from parents in regard to the statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Many parents are expressing frustrations about the community getting around State Secretary of Health Allison Beam's mask order with a doctor's note.

Some physicians are creating stock exemption forms for parents who do not want their children wearing masks in school.

These forms are pre-signed by a doctor and give people a medical or religious exemption from COVID-19 mask mandates.

This availability has infectious disease experts skeptical and weary.

"Doing things like just giving stock exemptions, is going to make it more likely that there will be COVID transmitted," said Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease expert of UPMC," it makes it more likely that the school will have to shut down and quarantine, and it makes it more likely they'll have to revert to remote learning."

Dr. Goldman says he believes the only reason children should not wear a mask is if they absolutely have to, such as mental health or physical limitations. This exemption is listed in section three of the state's secretary of health's order.

Though there are many who oppose and many who are in favor of face coverings for children in classrooms, Dr. Goldman stresses the goal should not be 100% compliance, but to have more kids wearing the mask.

"If you have a class of 30 people and one person is not wearing a mask, they're really not going to be putting the other people in danger," he said.

The department of health's stance is strict as they are asking parents and individuals to get involved. In a statement the department told FOX43:

"Parents or other individuals who are aware that physicians are offering blanket exemptions may file a professional licensing complaint through the Department of State via this link: https://www.pals.pa.gov/#/page/filecomplaint

"Should individuals refuse to wear a mask the department is urging school entities to enforce the order as they would other state laws and says "school entities should follow their local policies and procedures on managing student and staff misconduct."

Community members have voiced their opinion on the matter through social media.

Jillian Kosner told FOX43 on Facebook, "It should always be a parent's choice for how their children are handled, not the states or the governments."