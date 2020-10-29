Reduce your stroke risk this World Stroke Day

About one in four people worldwide have a stroke, the world’s No. 2 killer and a leading cause of disability.

YORK, Pa. — October 29th is World Stroke Day, an initiative aimed at raising awareness to the world's number 2 killer and leading cause of disability. 1 in 4 people worldwide will have a stroke, yet experts say up to 80 percent of them may be preventable.

Mimi Shapiro is an artist who has lived in Lancaster for 18 years. She enjoyed walking everywhere until she was hit by a car in a pedestrian walkway in 2018. She was starting to get back to her old self when she suddenly suffered a stroke in November 2019. It left her with difficulty swallowing and needing a feeding tube, but she hasn't let it stop her. She set daily goals for herself and is now walking 2-3 miles every day.

Michele Bankus from Lebanon had a stroke in May 2018 from an undiagnosed hole in her heart, which led to a clot in her brain and an aneurysm. She says pay attention to your body and if anything strange comes about, always call your doctor. After having the hole repaired, she continues to do well fighting for her health.

The American Stroke Association says you can do these things to help prevent stroke.

1. Check your blood pressure regularly.

2. If blood pressure is high, make sure you control it.

4. Know the most common warning signs with the acronym FAST – F for face drooping, A for arm weakness, S for speech difficulty and T for time to call 911.

5. Take part in World Stroke Day by riding your bikes in the digital event, One CycleNation on Oct. 29. The event encourages people to cycle, run or walk to raise awareness and funds to fight back against stroke.

To register for the event, click below:

One CycleNation Register now and join us throughout October to get moving, track your miles and help us raise $1 million to support stroke and heart disease research. Then, on World Stroke Day, Oct. 29, we'll all come together for an unforgettable digital experience to celebrate our accomplishments at 6:30 p.m. EDT .

If you do have high blood pressure, make sure to check out these 5 tips that can help:

1. If you take blood pressure medicine, take it as prescribed and make sure to check labels on over the counter cold or flu medications, because some of them can elevate your blood pressure.

2. Eat a heart-healthy diet full of colorful fruits and veggies.

3. SLEEP! Getting seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night can improve brain function. Sleep-related breathing issues may increase stroke risk, so seek treatment right away if you suspect sleep apnea or a similar problem.

4. Meditate. Practicing mindfulness and being aware of your breathing may significantly reduce blood pressure.

5. Be active. Adults should get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity (or a combination). Two days per week of moderate- to high-intensity muscle strengthening activity is also recommended.