Officials emphasize importance of pregnancy support for those with substance use disorders

Counseling Management Services was awarded nearly $600,000 in funding from the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to improve pregnancy support in Harrisburg.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania officials are emphasizing the importance of pregnancy support for everyone who needs it, including those with substance use disorders.

On Feb. 23, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) secretary Jen Smith visited Counseling Management Services at 4918 Locust Ln. in Harrisburg.

Smith made the trip in an effort to highlight the need of pregnancy support for women with substance use disorders in Pennsylvania.

She says services like these set the foundation for stronger families.

"Case management services and early intervention for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorders are critical to the family's stability, health and overall wellbeing," said Smith. "The disease of addiction too often negatively impacts entire families, and the services provided through this funding are helping to build stronger families which will in turn create stronger communities for generations to come."