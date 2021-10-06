The power of perspective | Coaching You

Life coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43's Amy Lutz and Matt Maisel to talk about the power of manifestation.

YORK, Pa. — Our thoughts have a lot of power over how our lives play out.

Reihm said that if we want things to happen in our lives, we not only have to work towards them outwardly, but also think about them inwardly. When you picture yourself doing the thing you want, you're more likely to make it happen.

"Our lives are always moving in the direction of our strongest thoughts," she said. "If we're thinking positively, and viewing challenges are opportunities instead of obstacles, we're going to tackle those challenges a lot differently than vice versa."

She also discussed how our perspectives differ depending on how we were raised and our life experiences.