Planet Fitness brings back teen summer pass

Teens can register for free workouts at any Planet Fitness location through Aug. 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Planet Fitness is bringing back its popular summer workout program to help teenagers stay physically and mentally fit by offering free exercise classes while school is out.

The High School Summer Pass allows high schoolers age 14-19 to work out at any Planet Fitness location at no cost from May 15 though Aug. 31.

Teens can pre-register for the program this summer at planetfitness.com/summerpass. There are more than 2,200 Planet Fitness locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Teens under 18 in the U.S. and under 19 in Canada must register with a parent or guardian online or in-person at a club.

Now in its third year, the High School Summer Pass offers high schoolers a way to stay active over summer break.

“Research shows that teens are struggling with overall wellness, and this is one of the many reasons why the High School Summer Pass program is so important,” said Chris Rondeau, chief executive officer at Planet Fitness.

All High School Summer Pass participants will have access to free fitness training from in-club certified trainers, free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness app, and workout plans available at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

The program, which used to be called the Teen Summer Challenge, first launched in 2019, when more than 900,000 teens signed up. In 2022, the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass program reached 3.5 million high school-aged students who completed 17 million workouts in 3.5 months.

The World Health Organization recommends teens up to 17 years old should get at least an hour of moderate to vigorous exercise every day to boost their physical and mental health.

Scholarship contest

All participants who sign up are encouraged to enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest. Planet Fitness will award 10 lucky teens in the U.S. and Canada with $10,000 individual academic scholarships ($100,000 total) via a TikTok video submission contest.

To enter, teens are asked to post a TikTok video tagging @planetfitness using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US (U.S. members) or tagging @planetfitnessca using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23CAN (Canada members) that describes their High School Summer Pass experience. The contest submission period goes through Aug. 31.