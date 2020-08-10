"Pink Power York" goes virtual for girls night in fundraiser

Leave the dress in your closet and grab your coziest pajamas for this year's unique event

YORK, Pa. — Many events have gone viral this year, thanks to COVID-19. That goes for most fundraisers throughout October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month. So Leave your dress in the closet and snuggle up in some warm pajamas for this years "Pink Power" Girls night IN.

The 4th annual event on October 29th will be the first virtual event and it will still include the Survivor toast, often a highlight of their normal girls night out.

Denise DelGrosso Gilliland is the President and founder of Pink Power York.

After beating cancer, she wanted to do something to give back, so she started the York chapter in 2017. “I think what people appreciate the most about pink power is the money we raise every year stays local and helps local breast cancer patients in York, Harrisburg, Lancaster,” DelGrosso Gilliland said proudly.

And she says she's grateful this year’s funding surprisingly hasn’t been affected by the pandemic. “I really thought that because of COVID- because of businesses suffering, that our sponsorship dollars would decrease this year and the exact opposite happened, so I am so blessed we live in a very generous community and we could not make our mission possible without the support of their sponsors," DelGrosso Gilliland said.

Since it’s humble start just a few years ago, "Pink Power York" has raised nearly $230,000 dollars for it’s mission and Denise is hoping to raise another 100,000 with this year’s girls night in.

“Creating pink power is the silver lining of my breast cancer. I turned a negative into a positive and am reaching out and helping others in need and that’s really important to me," she said.

The event includes door prizes every ten minutes, an auction and many special guest speakers. It's open to the public and will take place October 29th, 2020 at 7pm. Thanks to zoom, they can hold up to 1,000 people.

To purchase tickets, click below: