Organizers host Pink Power Party for breast cancer patients and survivors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Nonprofit Pink Power is set to host an event uplifting cancer survivors and fundraising for patients.

The sixth annual Pink Power Party will kick off Thursday at 5 p.m.

The event celebrates breast cancer survivors and provides funds to breast cancer patients. Over 400 people are expected to be at the Wyndham Garden Hotels in York County to finish out Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A Pink Power Girls Night Out Silent Auction, donations and sponsorships from various corporations provided funds to thousands of cancer patients in the community.

Victoria Connor, communications and marketing chairperson of Pink Power, said the event is open to men and women because breast cancer can be found in both genders.

“One out of eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in our lifetime and that’s too high of a number,” said Connor. "One out of every 833 men, so let’s not forget the men, but remember the ladies because it really is a disease that affects us so greatly in such huge numbers."

The Pink Power Party events have raised over half a million dollars within the last five years. The money raised from the Pink Power Party event this Thursday will go toward four beneficiaries:

UPMC

Hershey Penn State Medical

WellSpan

The Vinny Myers Pink Ink Project

Vinny Myers is a world-renowned tattoo artist who offers nipple and areola tattoos for breast cancer patients who have gone through the reconstruction process. He offers his service to patients for free.