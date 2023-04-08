Philadelphia schools closed due to asbestos

Frankford High School and Mitchell Elementary are closed after inspectors found asbestos in both schools.

PHILADELPHIA — Students are out of the classroom in two Philadelphia schools.

Frankford High School and Mitchell Elementary are closed after inspectors found asbestos in both schools.

Frankford students are learning virtually for at least the next week.

School officials at Mitchell say the building will be closed for the rest of the year; classes will be held virtually next week, but officials are hoping to back to learning in person at another building in the district.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.