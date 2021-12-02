The Peyton Walker Foundation to offer free virtual AED/CPR training

The event will be held on the Peyton Walker Foundation Facebook page on Feb. 13.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — It's American Heart Month in the U.S. and the Petyon Walker Foundation is continuing to raise awareness for sudden cardiac arrest, especially in children in teens. Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) took the life of Peyton Walker, 19, in 2013. Since that time, Julie Walker launched the Peyton Walker Foundation to raise awareness for SCA. In the past year, the PWF donated AEDs in the Camp Hill community and Harrisburg Police Department.

The PWF wants families to know how to use AEDs and do CPR and how to get those tools into communities and businesses. She's holding a Facebook Live AED/CPR training Saturday, Feb. 13th at 10am on the Peyton Walker Facebook Page. The event is to encourage those to learn how or brush up on your AED/CPR life-saving skills.

Now, the goal turns to spring sports physicals. The PWF is now working to educate parents on getting EKGs for their students before their kids play spring sports.

The pandemic hasn't slowed any of the PWF's efforts down. In July, Peyton's Law was passed by the PA General Assembly and signed by Governor Tom Wolf. Under Peyton's Law, students and guardians would be informed about EKGs and given the option to request one as part of a pre-participation physical.