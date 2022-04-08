The Period Project Harrisburg takes steps to improve public health

Making Miracles Happen Inc. is hosting the community initiative to address period poverty among low-income families.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — People in need of menstrual products can stop by the Harrisburg Hilton on Aug. 5 to pick up free sanitary materials.

The Period Project Harrisburg will be at the hotel, located at One North 2nd Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. to hand out period packs. These bundles contain about a month's worth of sanitary products.

The Period Project Harrisburg serves the unsheltered and low-income by providing sanitary products that can create a financial burden.

They address period poverty, which is defined on their website as "the fact that monthly menstruation management is a struggle for many individuals globally."

“People struggle because of where they live or what they’re born into, and we can’t expect people to rise up when we’re not giving them the bare minimum," Megan Swope, president of The Period Project Harrisburg, said. "The bare minimum is health care and their dignity and if we give them those tools, which I think everyone deserves, they can do so much more in life.”

The nonprofit has provided thousands of menstrual products to people in need through grassroots donation drives and grant funding. This year's event is funded by the Association of Friends and Family of the Penn State University College of Medicine, who awarded a grant to them last spring.

The event is an initiative of Making Miracles Happen Inc. The organizations are putting on the second annual Day of Impact in light of the current need for sanitary products amid a shortage.