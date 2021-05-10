Pa. health officials to urge flu vaccinations

The Department of Health, along with UPMC health professionals, will hold a media briefing at 10 a.m. at UPMC West Shore Medical Center.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State officials from the Department of Health along with UPMC medical providers are expected to kick off this year's flu season by getting their flu shots at the UPMC West Shore Medical Center.

The media briefing will begin at 10 a.m. and officials are expected to urge residents to get their flu vaccine before November.

The swift target month comes with reports of continuous transmission of the COVID-19 virus. The department reported 14,076 additional positive COVID-19 cases from the past weekend into Monday, Oct. 4. In addition, the number of hospitalizations has reached 2,776 with 672 patients in intensive care.

The CDC reported record low numbers for the 2020-21 flu season reporting 1,675 (0.2%) of 818,939 respiratory specimens tested by U.S. clinical laboratories were positive for an influenza virus.

The agency says the decreased transmission is due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts such as masking and social distancing. Dr. John Goldman of UPMC adds the results are within two factors.