Pennsylvania receiving $98 million to improve healthcare staffing, technology, infrastructure

The federal funding from the CDC’s Public Health Infrastructure grant program will improve staffing, health planning and equity and data modernization efforts.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania will receive $98 million in federal funding to enhance public health infrastructure.

The grant will aid efforts to improve staffing, health planning and equity and data modernization.

“This funding will enable the department to make critical investments needed to provide comprehensive public health services to all Pennsylvanians,” Dr. Johnson said. “In addition to focusing on public health workforce development efforts, we will be able to implement responsive and reliable data systems to help ensure the public is prepared for the future by accelerating prevention and preparedness efforts.”

The money comes from from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Public Health Infrastructure grant program. Ten county and municipal health departments will receive a portion of the funding.

The funding is broken down into three strategies: