Pa. Department of Health confirms reminder text may have gone to some fully vaccinated residents

The text reminders were intended only for those who had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but some fully vaccinated residents may have received them too.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed this week that the reminder text message the department sent in hopes of getting people fully vaccinated may have also went to some fully vaccinated residents as well.

The text reminders were intended only for those who had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but had not yet received their second dose to become fully vaccinated.

Maggi Barton, the Deputy Press Secretary of the Department of Health, released the following statement to FOX43:

The Department of Health developed text messages as yet another step in the effort to get as many Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated as possible. While we have heard that some fully vaccinated individuals may have also received a text, we know we were able to deliver the message to those who needed to receive it as well – those who only had received one dose. The key message is: It’s never too late to get that second dose. Getting fully vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna requires two doses, which is critical for receiving the full protection from COVID and variants including Delta.

We will continue to advance our efforts to deliver a message to those who are not fully vaccinated.