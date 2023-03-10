'A symbol of hope:' Capitol fountain flows pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, along with several other leaders, will speak at the Capitol today for a kick-off to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Capitol fountain will flow pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, along with several other leaders and lawmakers, will speak at the Capitol today for a kick-off of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition is also celebrating its 30th anniversary.

According to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, 38 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every day. When detected early, the five-year survival rate is over 90%. Breast Cancer Awareness Month encourages women to get their yearly mammograms and screen early if they are at high risk.

“We want to remind women to get their mammograms, but we also want to honor the survivors who are all across Pennsylvania, who are living with breast cancer, who have fought breast cancer and won,” said Jennifer Pensinger, executive director of the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition.

Senate Bill 595, legislation requiring Pennsylvania insurers to cover breast cancer screenings, including MRIs and ultrasounds, for women with very dense breasts and other high-risk conditions passed in May of 2023. The bill will then be enacted in January 2024, making screening accessible to women who are at a higher risk.

“We want to educate women about this fabulous legislation that gives all these resources to women who are at high risk,” said Jennifer Pensigner.

The event to turn the fountain pink kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Pennsylvania State Capitol East Wing Fountain on Commonwealth Ave near Soldiers Grove. Speakers include: