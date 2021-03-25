Penn State College of Medicine students celebrate 'Match Day'

About a third of Penn State medical students will be staying in Pennsylvania for their residency, including 30 who were "matched " with Penn State Health.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Graduating Penn State College of Medicine students celebrated "Match Day," on March 24 - the day where medical students find out which hospital they will be spending their first years.

About a third of Penn State medical students will be staying in Pennsylvania for their residency, including 30 who were "matched " with Penn State Health.

FOX43 spoke with one graduate, Colin Hayes, who is headed to Michigan. He said he was inspired to become a doctor after his own battle with cancer. He was "matched" with the University of Michigan and will be serving in the pediatric unit.

"I really want to do what I can to help those children that were in the treatment chair beside me or in the hospital room down the hall who weren't necessarily afforded the same privileges and opportunities that I was," he said.