Agreement reached for Penn State Health to acquire Holy Spirit Hospital

The agreement, should be finalized by October 2020, but still needs to be approved by the Federal Trade Commission and the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

Our goal for Holy Spirit was always to find a way to preserve access to care and continuity of care in the Greater Harrisburg area, and we believe Penn State Health will continue to invest in and care for these communities,” said Geisinger president and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu.

The acquisition will include Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, affiliated outpatient and urgent care centers in Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry and York counties. It will also include the Ortenzio Heart Center and West Shore EMS.

“We’re pleased we could reach agreement with Geisinger to bring Holy Spirit into the Penn State Health family. We have tremendous respect for the physicians and staff of Holy Spirit and look forward to finding new ways to help them fulfill their healing mission, strengthen relationships with their patients and meet the needs of our community.” said Penn State Health CEO Steve Massini.