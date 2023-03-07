Penn State Cancer Institute introduces new robotic tool to detect lung cancer

The tool offers specialists both direct visualization of the lung and software to guide the scope through tight spaces.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — New advancements in technology across the community are helping to fight the battle against cancer.

Penn State Cancer Institute revealed its new robot-assisted system that can detect lung cancer at its earliest stages.

The tool offers specialists both direct visualization of the lung and software to guide the scope through tight spaces.

For specialists, this is a life-saving tool with the ability to create a more precise diagnosis.

"It's going to offer so many opportunities for us to not only diagnose patients with lunch cancer and other abnormalities but also, to do their staging at the same time," said Dr. Jennifer Toth with the Penn State Cancer Institute.