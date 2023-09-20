Pedal-powered bicycles produce art and smoothies for kids in York County

Using the power of pedaling, little ones can create spin art or smoothies at the Keystone Kidspace in York!

YORK, Pa. — An organization in York is using pedal-powered bicycles that can produce art and cool treats to inspire healthy habits in children.

These Fender Blender bikes are now accessible at the Keystone Kidspace in York. Using the power of pedaling, little ones can create spin art or smoothies!

Leaders with the organization say the bikes show kids that when they move their bodies, they are capable of a lot.

"It's using their power to make a smoothie on the blender [or] to do spin art, just showing them that they can do things and can make healthy choices," said Jenn Borden, the director of visitor experience at the Keystone Kidspace.